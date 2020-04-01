JK Rowling Has Launched A New Harry Potter Website To Cure Our Boredom!

Everyone is looking for ways to stay entertained in isolation, whether it’s a fun new at-home workout (jks never), watching everything available on all the streaming services, new recipes, puzzles, or learning a new dance on TikTok.

But for us Potter fans, we know this is just another excuse to re-read the series, and watch all the films again.

Now, Queen Rowling has blessed us with even MORE HP content to get us through, suitable for not just the die-hard fans, but teachers, parents and carers looking to keep their kids busy too.

Harry Potter At Home combines the resources of Harry Potter UK and US publishers Bloomsbury and Scholastic, Pottermore Publishing, Audible, library supplier OverDrive, and WizardingWorld.com.

"The Harry Potter At Home hub aims to help inspire you, your family, your friends, and especially children all around the world to read for pleasure and enjoy the stories, as well as bring some magic-infused joy and entertainment to all the family," the website reads.

"But the hub is also a place for those of you who have loved Harry Potter for decades: a place for you to feel the warmth of the fire in the Gryffindor common room or a much-needed hug from Mrs Weasley."

CUTE.

Users can also make an account to find out their Hogwarts house, wand, and patronus!

On top of this, it was also announced earlier this week that the licensing laws would be relaxed for teachers to read the seven books aloud to pupils in virtual read-a-long sessions on video.

This means if you’re a teacher you’ll be able to record yourself reading and share these with your pupils online. You can find out more about that here.

If you’re watching Harry Potter at home, but don’t want to feel alone, join us for our on-going event: Entire World Watching Harry Potter In Isolation!

Every week we’re encouraging fans to press play on a Harry Potter film at the same time and comment along together. We’re up to Prisoner of Azkaban this Saturday - See you there!

