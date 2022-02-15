Jimmy & Nath Unleashed On Weekends Across Australia

The rest of Australia is set to fall in love with Hobart’s #1 breakfast show* Jimmy & Nath, as the Hit Network’s new national weekend breakfast show. Jimmy & Nath Up Early, will be broadcast Saturday and Sunday mornings at 7-9am from Saturday February 19, in addition to continuing their Monday to Friday breakfast show on Hobart’s Hit100.9.

Jimmy Smith and Nath Roye are best mates, radio nerds, and cheeky partners in crime who started their radio careers in 2015. The duo has gone from strength to strength after finding their home for the past three years on Hobart’s Hit100.9 where they claimed #1 Breakfast Show* in 2021. The pair have been nominated for six Australian Commercial Radio Awards (ACRA) since their radio debut, taking home Best Radio Show Podcast in 2019 and Best Community Service Project in 2020.

Co-host Nath Roye, said: “To dear parents driving their kids to weekend sport, hungover one-night stands sneaking away in a morning Uber, and tradies clocking some overtime on weekend rates, we are here for you, let us comfort you, let us bring you your delicious, tasty, carb-loaded weekend breakfast!”

Jimmy Smith added: I’m looking forward to my two favourite things, weekends and breakfast and can’t wait to share that with everyone across Australia!”

SCA’s Content Director of National Shows, Sonder Novak-Booth, said “We are so excited to be unleashing Jimmy & Nath, the #1 brekky show in Hobart, on the rest of Australia. The boys have the sort of chemistry that comes with being best friends for years, and they make friends out of listeners too – you can’t help but be caught up in their antics”.

“Their ability to connect with listeners and make them laugh is second to none. Waking up on a weekend has never been more fun or funny, lookout Australia, they’re coming to your city!”

Jimmy & Nath’s Executive Producer, Grace Garde will continue to produce both Jimmy & Nath’s Hit100.9 breakfast show in Hobart, and Jimmy & Nath Up Early across the Hit Network or via the LiSTNR app.

