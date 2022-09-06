Jim Chalmers Says Latest Rate Hike Will 'Tighten The Squeeze On Family Budgets'

The Federal Treasurer admits Tuesday’s record fifth consecutive rate hike will be “tough” for families.

The 50 basis-points increase has taken the official cash rate to 2.35%, compared to 0.10% in May.

For a mortgage-holder with a $500,00 loan this will add a further $144 to a monthly repayment.

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the latest hike was expected but still a blow.

“It isn’t a surprise to anyone, the (Reserve) Bank had flagged more increases, the market had anticipated it and home-owners were expecting it as well,” he said.

"The fact we knew it was coming doesn’t make it any easier for people. This is tough.” - Jim Chalmers

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.