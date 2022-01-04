Jim Carrey Will Feature On The Weeknd's New Album & Yes, You Read That Correctly

In a crossover we didn't see coming, The Weeknd will be dropping his latest album, Dawn FM, which will feature actor Jim Carrey!

The album is set to be released this Friday, January 7, and alongside Carrey, it will feature Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne, Tyler, the Creator and Oneohtrix Point Never.

Have a look at the teaser here:

So, you're probably wondering, 'in what universe is The Weeknd and Jim Carrey friends?!'

Well, it all had to do with a telescope. The Weeknd spoke to GQ recently and chatted about their friendship.

"He lived literally like two buildings down from me. He had a telescope, and I had a telescope. He was like, “Where do you live? What floor do you live on?” I was like, Blah, blah, blah. And we looked out the windows on our telescopes and we could see each other,” he said.

How wholesome is that?! Jim seems pretty damn excited about the album, so it must be good.

Get ready for Friday!

Biggest Copyright Battles in Music History

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!