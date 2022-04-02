Jim Carrey Considers Retiring From Acting Career

American movie star Jim Carrey has revealed he'll be retiring from acting, claims that he's "done enough".

The 60-year-old joined Access Hollywood to discuss his latest film Sonic the Hedgehog 2, sharing the career news.

"Well, I am retiring, I am being fairly serious," he said.

"It depends – if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might.

"I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break." The comedian actor recently said he felt "sickened" when watching Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the Oscars, detailing that Hollywood is "spineless". Post "I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough," he added. The actor is best known for his roles in major Hollywood films including Dumb and Dumber, The Mask, The Grinch, Ace Ventura and Bruce Almighty.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.