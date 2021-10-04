Jett Kenny Reveals He Couldn't Lift His Shoulders Above His Head For A Month After SAS Australia!

This morning, the Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi were joined by Jett Kenny, who handed in his armband on SAS Australia last night and spoke about his time on the show, including not being able to lift his shoulders for a month after finishing!

Jett told us about struggling with the food on SAS and how much it contributed to his decision to leave.

We also found out about his body held up - he couldn't even lift his shoulders above his head for a month!

Cliffo & Gabi couldn't let him go without letting him know how much opening up about his sister's fight with mental health resonated with viewers.

So, would he do SAS all over again?



If you're struggling and need to speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14.



Missed the chat? Here's what Jett Kenny had to say about his time on SAS Australia:

