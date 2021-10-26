Jetstar & Virgin Launch Massive Sale On International Flights From The Gold Coast

Two of Australia’s most popular airlines have launched a massive international flight sale for Queensland travellers.

For the first time since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, QLD travellers can book themselves one of many cheap international flights as part of a massive international flight sale by Virgin and Jetstar.

As Covid vaccination rates continue to increase, fully vaxxed Aussies will be able to nab themselves a cheap flight from the Gold Coast to a number of locations in 2022.

The news comes as fully vaxxed Aussies get ready to fly in and out of Sydney and Melbourne without having to quarantine from November 1st.

Included in the massive sale are flights from Darwin to Singapore for $109 one way, Gold Coast to Queenstown from $165 and Sydney to Honolulu for $179.

Included in the sale, Cairns locals will soon be able to fly to Bali in April and Far North Japan from February including Tokyo or Osaka from $199 one way.

If you’re willing to splash out a bit of extra cash or comfort, Business-class tickets are also on sale for $649 one way.

The sale will be wrapping up at 11PM Queensland time on Saturday, October 30th or until sold out so if you’re planning on heading overseas as soon as borders are open, head over to the Jetstar website to check out some flights.

