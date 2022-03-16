Jetstar To Launch Over Half A Million Domestic And International Sale Flights

Jetstar is set to release half a million sale flights in a push to get Australians travelling throughout the colder season.

The airline will be dropping the cheap flights from midnight on Wednesday with at least one flight to Bali from a capital city for around $100.

Jetstar will release more than 600,000 cheap fares across 58 domestic and 28 international routes.

Following the green light from Bali for quarantine-free international travel, the airline has released $115 flights from Perth to Denpasar.

Domestic flights will start from $29 for a flight from Sydney to Melbourne.

The sale flights will be available between the end of April until November of 2022 for specific time slots.

Cheap international tickets include flights from the Gold Coast to Wellington for only $159 per person which will coincide with quarantine-free travel in New Zealand from April 13.

Other international flights include Melbourne to Honolulu from $199 per person, Sydney to Phuket from $159 per person and Melbourne to Auckland from $175.

Some domestic flights include Sydney to Perth from $99 per person, Gold Coast to Sydney from $39 per person and Melbourne to Sydney from $29 per person.

All passengers over the age of 12-years-old flying internationally will need to be fully vaccinated with a TGA-approved vaccine.

