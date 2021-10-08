Jetstar Planning To Restart International Travel Routes At Cairns Airport

Jetstar has given us an update on international travel routes at Cairns airport.

The airline is planning on re-starting a Cairns to Tokyo flight, kicking off in February.

They're also making plans to introduce a Cairns to Bali route from April 1 if travel opens up without quarantine between Indonesia and Australia.

A spokesperson for the airline spoke about the Cairns to Tokyo flight starting in 2022.

“This is based on the assumption that travel to those destinations will be allowed. For example, borders being open by those dates and travel restrictions being lifted," they said.

Cairns airport is working with airline partners to open in time for Christmas.

