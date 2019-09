A Jetstar flight from Sydney to Bali has made a diverted landing in Melbourne after a crack appeared in the cockpit windshield.

The flight was about three hours into its journey, flying over the Northern Territory, when it was turned back.

The plane landed safely and passengers were given accommodation.

Take a listen to the morning headlines:

