Jessika Power Says Stacey & Michael Made Up This Rumour About MAFS Bride Hayley

Has this gone too far?

Article heading image for Jessika Power Says Stacey & Michael Made Up This Rumour About MAFS Bride Hayley

While we usually watch MAFS for the drama, a lot of it seems to be happening OFF the show!

Jessika Power spoke to Hit Entertainment this morning and spilled that there was a rumour made up about MAFS bride, Hayley.

So, who made up the rumour? Jessika says Stacey & Michael are to blame! 

I think it's safe to assume there will be no friendship formed between Jessika Power & Stacey anytime soon...

This is what Jessika Power had to say about THAT rumour:

8 hours ago

