Jessika Power Says New MAFS Groom Drew TURNED DOWN Producer Storyline Of A Wife Swap!

It seems the MAFS intruders weren't let off the hook when it came to a good ol' storyline! Speaking to Hit Entertainment this morning, MAFS alumni, Jessika Power, revealed a little somethin' somethin' about new groom, Drew.

Drew waited at the alter to be matched with vivacious performer, Kasey (KC). While we initially thought it was going to be a match made in heaven, cracks started to appear in last night's episode when KC questioned Drew's relationship with his housemate in Cairns.

What doesn't come as much of a surprise now is that Jessika Power told Hit Entertainment that after a two-week break, Drew was presented with an idea to do a wife swap!

A wife swap on MAFS?! Shocking!

But, apparently he turned it down. We just wanna know how Jessika Power seems to know ALL the goss!

Missed the chat? This is what Jessika Power had to say about Drew's potential MAFS wife swap:

Want all the juicy MAFS goss? We have it ALL here: