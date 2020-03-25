Jessika Power Labels MAFS Groom Michael A "Disgusting, Vile Pig"

She's not a fan

Article heading image for Jessika Power Labels MAFS Groom Michael A "Disgusting, Vile Pig"

MAFS alumni, Jessika Power, has slammed current groom, Michael a a "disgusting, vile pig" in a chat with Krysti & Bodge this morning.

Jessika did not hold back, saying she despises him!

She said he reminds her of her ex & even revealed a past MAFS bride has had a bad experience with him.

Woooow, this is intense!

Missed the chat? Listen to Jessika not hold back on her thoughts on Michael: 

Want more MAFS goss? Listen to it all here: 

