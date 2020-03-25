Jessika Power Labels MAFS Groom Michael A "Disgusting, Vile Pig"
She's not a fan
MAFS alumni, Jessika Power, has slammed current groom, Michael a a "disgusting, vile pig" in a chat with Krysti & Bodge this morning.
Jessika did not hold back, saying she despises him!
She said he reminds her of her ex & even revealed a past MAFS bride has had a bad experience with him.
Woooow, this is intense!
