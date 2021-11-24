Jessie J Reveals She's Suffered A Devastating Miscarriage

In some sad news today, singer Jessie J has revealed that she has sadly suffered a miscarriage after her third scan with her Doctor.

Jessie took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, wanting to be honest and open about the pain she was going through. The singer revealed she had decided to become a single parent and discovered at her scan that her baby sadly no longer had a heart beat.

We're sending Jessie all the love and hope she takes some time to nurture herself.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!