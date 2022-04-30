Jessica Watkins Makes History As First Black Woman On Space Station Crew

NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins is making history as the first black woman to join the International Space Station.

This week, Watkins launched a mission to the station with three others, as part of a SpaceX expedition.

"I think it's important to recognise this as a milestone for our agency and for our country, as well, to know that we are building on the foundation that was laid by the black woman astronauts who've come before me," Watkins said earlier this year.

Watkins is the fifth black woman to be launched into space, and the first to be part of the mission to the station.

Holding the fourth seat for Space X's Crew-4 mission, Watkins joins the International Space Crew to conduct scientific research, station maintenance, training, and more over a long-duration in orbit of earth.

The astronaut is aiming to make her next stop the moon, with NASA establishing an Artemis program to fly humans to the moon for the first sine the Apollo mission in 1972.

Watkins, is based in Colorado, previously working as a geologist after collecting a bachelor's degree from Stanford University and a doctorate from the University of California.

She said it's always been a dream of hers to fly into space, which she can now tick off.

"A dream feels like a big faraway goal that's going to be difficult to achieve or something you might achieve much later in life," Watkins said.

"But in reality, what a dream realized is just one putting one foot in front of the other on a daily basis. If you put enough of those footprints together, eventually they become a path towards your dreams."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.