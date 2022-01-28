Jessica Szohr Defends Gossip Girl Character Vanessa After Backlash

Were you a diehard Gossip Girl fan? Bc SAME! But if there's one character that caused controversy, it was Vanessa Abrams, bff of Dan Humphrey (who she's in love with).

She tries to fit in with the other Upper East Siders, but is quite the outsider like Dan. She also had a relationship with Chuck! That's a whole other story.

But now, Jessica Szohr has responded to fans who didn't like Vanessa! In an interview with Teen Vogue, she said maybe you not liking her meant she was doing her job!

"When the show hit, there were so many opinions, and at the end of the day, I was playing this character and bringing her to life. Some of the stuff that was written in the show was cringe-worthy and was annoying," she said.

"If I annoyed you and you cringed at Vanessa then I was doing my job, because some of the stuff was that way. On the other end, Vanessa was also a relatable character in the sense of there's a very small percentage of people that live on the Upper East Side and have these thousand dollar bags and drive limos to school. Most of the world can't relate to that."

Jessica continued, saying why she liked her Gossip Girl character.

"Vanessa grounded the show and brought this thing where she had a regular job and had to work for her money and didn't go on these crazy trips and wear these crazy outfits. But Vanessa was funny to me because there were so many parts of her that I really liked. There were other parts where I would think 'Why is she on the Upper East Side again?," she said.

We have to respect it, but still...Vanessa was the worst.

