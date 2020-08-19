Jessica Mauboy Reveals Her New Single Is About Her Struggle Growing Up As An Indigenous Child

We know her as the beautiful soul and heart of Australian music.

Jessica Mauboy opened up about the very emotional aspect of her new single, 'Butterfly' and revealed it's about her struggle growing up as an indigenous Australian.

She also got engaged to her partner at the end of last year and mentioned what her upcoming wedding plans are!

Take a listen to the full heartfelt chat below:

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.