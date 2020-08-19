Jessica Mauboy Defends Cardi B's New Song 'WAP' & Praises Her Production

There are no doubts that Cardi B's new tune, 'WAP' has left many people divided over its very explicit nature.

But controversy aside, her new song has officially taken out the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Now, Jessica Mauboy even admitted what she really thought about Cardi's track as a fellow female artist.

Plus, she also talked about her own new music!

Take a listen to the full chat below:

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.