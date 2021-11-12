Jessica Mauboy Channels Everything We Love About The 90's In New Track 'Glow'

Like the chicest butterfly (and the most stylish) you've ever seen, Jessica Mauboy has emerged with a new sound, a new look, and a new track called 'Glow'.

In the video for the song that dropped today, Jess channels all of the amazing parts of the 90's from the 'supermodel-esque' mantras throughout the song to the intense eye contact and imagery in the video and we are HERE for it!

Jess is set to tour around the country on 'The Boss Lady' tour and you can get tickets here.

You can get your hands on Jess' new track 'Glow' here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!