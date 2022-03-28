Jessica Chastain Wins Best Actress At The Oscars For 'The Eyes Of Tammy Faye'

Jessica Chastain has won an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal as televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn’t long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.

Watch the trailer here:

Chastain has already won Best Actress at the Critics Choice Awards and SAG Awards for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Also nominated were: Olivia Colman in THE LOST DAUGHTER, Penélope Cruz in PARALLEL MOTHERS, Nicole Kidman in BEING THE RICARDOS and Kristen Stewart in SPENCER.

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android