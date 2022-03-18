Jessica Biel Transforms Into Axe Murderer In Trailer For Upcoming Series 'Candy'

Jessica Biel has transformed into an axe murderer in the trailer for upcoming new series, Candy.

The 7th Heaven star will play Candy Montgomery, a woman who was accused of killing her friend, Betty Gore with an axe in 1980...and it's a true story.

Candy was later acquitted of the murder. And now, we get a closer look into the story.

Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results.

Here's the trailer:

Candy will be screened over a 5-night event in the US this May - we're yet to find out where we can see it in Australia.

We'll keep you posted!

