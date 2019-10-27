Jessica Biel Dressed Up As ‘NSYNC Justin Timberlake’ For Halloween

With October 31 landing on a Thursday this year, many are celebrating Halloween the weekend before or after the holiday.

This means, we’re already starting to see some fabulous costumes from our favourite celebrities.

The first couple to run as serious contenders for best dressed this year is Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, who have dressed up as *NSYNC-era Justin and his microphone! 

"This is what happens when you admit on TV that you don’t know any NSYNC songs and you’re married to @justintimberlake. Well played, husband, well played," Jessica captioned her post on Instagram. 

Simply BRILLIANT.

