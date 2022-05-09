Jess Mauboy Is Bad Ass In Her New Video For 'Automatic'

She's killing it as a coach on The Voice and now Jess Mauboy has dropped a new hit and things are definitely not on auto-pilot!

Jess' new song 'Automatic' is the follow on track from her last single 'Glow' and sees Jess screaming around on quadbikes in the dirt!

'Automatic' comes alongside an incredible new visual, directed by Bill Bleakley and features Jess in a completely new light. The boss lady energy has been brought to the forefront with this clip.

Growing up riding quadbikes on her Aunties property in Darwin, it seemed only fitting to incorporate bikes to help bring this song to life visually.

“Automatic is such a fun and energetic song, I knew I wanted to go big with this video and to allow fans to see me in a way they had never seen me before” says Jess on the video.“ Growing up in the open bush lands of Darwin, driving Dad's ute and riding quad bikes with my friends and family, I couldn’t resist hitting the dirt to bring that boss lady energy to the track.”

You can get your hands on 'Automatic' here.

