Jess Fox's Father, 10-Time Canoe Slalom Champion Richard Fox, Calls In To Share His Pride

It's a family thing
Most probably know Richard Fox as the ten-time Canoe Slalom World Championship winner, but Tokyo 2020 gold-medallist Jess Fox just knows him as 'dad'.
Richard has been a commentator for 2021’s premier event in Japan and had the honour of watching his daughter strike for gold on Thursday, winning the C-1 canoeing final.
The father-daughter duo didn’t have any opportunities to chat between the win and going to air, where Richard gave a heartfelt monologue for the world to see.
Calling in from the event locale, Fox spoke with the Hit Network about the emotional rollercoaster of a week.
Catch the chat with the sporting-legend-turned-proud-father here:
