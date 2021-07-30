Jess Fox's Father, 10-Time Canoe Slalom Champion Richard Fox, Calls In To Share His Pride

Most probably know Richard Fox as the ten-time Canoe Slalom World Championship winner, but Tokyo 2020 gold-medallist Jess Fox just knows him as 'dad'.

Richard has been a commentator for 2021’s premier event in Japan and had the honour of watching his daughter strike for gold on Thursday, winning the C-1 canoeing final.

The father-daughter duo didn’t have any opportunities to chat between the win and going to air, where Richard gave a heartfelt monologue for the world to see.

Calling in from the event locale, Fox spoke with the Hit Network about the emotional rollercoaster of a week.

