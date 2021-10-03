Jerry Seinfeld Apologises For Bee Movie

“According to all known laws of aviation, there is no way that a bee should be able to fly. Its wings are too small to get its fat little body off the ground. The bee, of course, flies anyways. Because bees don't care what humans think is impossible.”

These are the poetic lines that kick-start the cinematic masterpiece that is Bee Movie; the 2007 film at the heart of Jerry Seinfeld’s latest apology.

Joining The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote the 4K remasters of Seinfeld (you know, the show that’s better than Friends), Jerry apologized for the sexual undertones between his character, Barry B. Benson, and Renée Zellweger's Vanessa.

“I apologize for what seems to be a certain uncomfortable subtle sexual aspect of the Bee Movie,” Seinfeld said, “after it came out, I realized this is really not appropriate for children. Because the bee seems to have a thing for the girl, and we don't really want to pursue that as an idea in children's entertainment.”

The release of the 4K remasters coincides with Seinfeld's return to Netflix, so prepare to lose 3 days, 18 hours and 30 minutes of your life, if you dare!

