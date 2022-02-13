Jenny Morrison Sick To Her Stomach Over Frosty Meetings And Bad Intentions

'Disappointing' was how the Prime Minister's wife described the infamous meeting with Grace Tame at the lodge recently.

Joined by her husband on the couch at Kirribilli House for the Nine Network, Jenny Morrison talked about everything from the pandemic, to curry, to the former Australian of the Year's frosty meeting.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

In the 60 Minutes special that went to air on Sunday night, Ms Morrison said it was "disappointing" that Ms Tame did not smile at the highly reported meet and greet.

"I just found it a little bit disappointing, [because] we were welcoming her in our home."

In her defense, Ms Tame later explained that she did not smile at the function for the 2022 Australian of the Year finalists in Canberra because the "survival of abuse culture is dependent on submissive smiles".

"It is dependent on hypocrisy," she said in a tweet.

With little encouragement needed to talk about her own daughters, Ms Morrison, told 60 Minutes host, Karl Stefanovic that she wanted them to be courageous and gracious.

"I want my daughters to grow up to be fierce, strong, independent, amazing people. I think they can still do that and show kindness to other people and be polite and have manners."

Addressing other controversies that have played out badly in the media and with voters, Jenny Morrison spoke about the family’s untimely holiday in Hawaii during the catastrophic bushfires in 2019-20.

“I thought I was making the right decision for my kids. I obviously was wrong.” She said she wish the holiday had never happened “but I can’t change it”.

Stefanovic also addressed the recent leaked text messages, including a message read out loud in the National Press Club sent from the Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce who had labelled Mr Morrison a “hypocrite” and a “liar”.

“When I heard that question, I actually felt sick to my stomach. I felt sick to my stomach because they were talking about someone that I really care about. And I just thought it was such a poor question with such bad intent, that those people just have no idea how it would affect my family” she says.

All-in-all the interview piece, dubbed “Meet the Morrisons”, was clearly an attempt to soften the Prime Minister’s image, ahead of the upcoming Federal election.

But whether Jenny's enough to sway voters, after an obvious drop in the poles following epic coronavirus cases, a delayed vaccine rolll-out, RAT shortages, damaging texts, leaks and a failed religious discrimination bill, remains to be seen.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr