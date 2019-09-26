Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Confirmed For The 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Well this is just the greatest news we’ve heard all week!

THE Jennifer Lopez and THE Shakira have both been revealed as the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performers next February!

The show will be the first time the two superstars have been on stage together and we have no doubt in our minds that that this will be a SHOW!

These ladies are two of the best singers and dancers in the game, with a music catalogue of hits to match.

Just think, a medley of Jennifer Lopez songs like Jenny From The Block, All I Have, Waiting For Tonight and Love Don’t Cost A Thing matched with Shakira songs like Whenever Wherever, Hips Don’t Lie, La Tortura and She Wolf!

“Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the halftime show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl,” JLo said in a statement.

“And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

Shakira said “I’m so honoured to be taking on one of the world’s biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world — and to top it off, on my birthday!

“This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!”

Super Bowl 2020 will take place on February 2nd in Miami!

Here’s just a taste of what we might expect to see:



CANNOT WAIT!



Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.