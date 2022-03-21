Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reportedly Buy $50 Million Mansion & We Have Pics!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going strong! So strong, that they've reportedly spent a whopping $50 million on a mansion!

The Bel-Air estate spans 20,000 square feet and has 10 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms (!!!!), a theatre, gym, multiple kitchens and more. Who needs 17 bathrooms though?! Can I rent one out?

It's also been reported that both J.Lo's and Ben's kids will move in, which sounds like the couple are definitely heading towards the aisle.

Here's some pics of their rumoured new abode:

So..when can we move in?

