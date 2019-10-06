Jennifer Hawkins Shows Off Her Baby Bump On Instagram

Jennifer Hawkins has taken to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump.

The Aussie star is expecting her first child with husband Jake Wall, and she is enjoying every moment of her pregnancy.

"Such a beautiful afternoon!! I have dreamt of having this watermelon sized bump for years, sooo I’m letting it all hang out!!" she wrote. \

These aren't the only baby bump photos Jen has posted during her pregnancy. She has shared key moments from her journey with her fans.

We're so excited for her!

