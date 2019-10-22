Jennifer Hawkins Has Welcomed A Baby Girl Into The World

Jennifer Hawkins has given birth to a gorgeous baby girl!

Jen and husband Jake Wall welcomed Frankie Violet Hawkins Wall into the world.

Jen shared three photos on Instagram and wrote, "Frankie Violet Hawkins Wall 💓💗💗💕✨ Dream come true! So thankful to be holding our beautiful healthy baby girl! We couldn’t be more in love. @jakewwall"

Jake also shared some photos on Instagram and wrote, "Welcome to the world Frankie Violet. Our hearts are full ♥️♥️♥️"

We're so excited for these two and their beautiful family.

