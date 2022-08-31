Jennifer Coolidge Stars In The Official Teaser For 'The White Lotus' Season 2!

We've been given a first look at The White Lotus season 2, with none other than Jennifer Coolidge front-and-centre.

Coolidge is back in her role as socialite Tanya McQuoid, and stars in an ad campaign for the hotel chain in the teaser.

Shown lazing around on a White Lotus yacht's sundeck, she says in a voiceover, "So few brands have meaning anymore. But whenever I stay at any of the White Lotus properties, it's always a memorable experience. Always."

Check it out here:

So, what do we know about season 2 so far? Well according to HBO, "The next chapter of The White Lotus leaves Hawaii behind and follows a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants."

We'll see newcomers Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Sabrina Impacciatore, Beatrice Grannó, Simona Tabasco, Adam DiMarco and Tom Hollander.

The White Lotus season 2 will drop in October on BINGE.

