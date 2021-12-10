Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Walked Off The Set Of 'Friends: The Reunion' Multiple Times

While we were absolutely thrilled to see Friends: The Reunion earlier this year, one of the show’s stars has confessed it was a harrowing ordeal to make the special.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Aniston revealed she struggled with filming the reunion, having to leave the set on several occasions.

The Marley and Me star said the cast, who shared the small screen for a decade, were ‘naïve’ to go into the project, admitting she had some unresolved feelings about the memories of being on-set.

“It was like, “Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?” It was all very jarring… I had to walk out at certain points. I don’t know how they cut around it,” Aniston revealed.

When Friends wrapped up in 2004, Aniston was in the midst of a divorce from Brad Pitt, and had both her relationship and her image put under the microscope by tabloid media.

While we're glad we got the special (one of the few highlights of 2021), we definitely can't discredit Jennifer for resenting the experience!

