Jennifer Aniston Has A New Name: Introducing 'Harriet Styles'

After being caught wearing the same outfit as Harry Styles, Jennifer Aniston has officially debuted her new name; Harriet Styles.

The Horrible Bosses star recently wore a brown-and-beige colour-block Gucci pantsuit during a photoshoot for September’s issue of InStyle, seemingly unaware that Harry had already claimed the look as his own at May’s Brit Awards.

In Aniston’s defense, Styles was previously caught wearing a shirt that read “Save The Drama For Your Mama”; something that her character, Rachel Green, had worn on Friends.

All we have to say is: no, Jennifer, that doesn't look like something the girlfriend of a paleontologist would wear.

