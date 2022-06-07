Jenna Ortega Is Creepy, Kooky, Mysterious And Spooky In The First Teaser Trailer For ‘Wednesday’

A whole sixteen months after it was originally announced, Netflix have given us a proper first look at their upcoming Addams Family spin-off series, Wednesday!

While the teaser doesn’t reveal anything about the plot, we couldn’t be more excited to see those pig tails, that iconic black dress and a surprise appearance from Thing!

Watch it here:

Directed by Tim Burton and starring Scream (2022)’s Jenna Ortega as the titular character, Wednesday is a coming-of-age series with a dark twist.

The show will follow #GothIcon Wednesday Addams as she attends a new school, comes to terms with her supernatural abilities, and unravels a mystery involving her parents, Gomez and Morticia (this time played by Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones, respectively.)

Netflix have also lined up a treat for fans of the 90s Addams Family movies, with Christina Ricci set to appear in the show in a yet-to-be disclosed role.

While the show was originally announced to drop in 2022, Netflix have revealed Wednesday will be ‘coming soon’.

We’d love to see it by the end of the year, but there’s no rushing perfection!

