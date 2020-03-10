Jenna Dewan Has Given Birth To A Beautiful Baby Boy!

Big congratulations are in order for actress and dancer Jenna Dewan and her fiancé, actor and singer Steve Kazee, who have welcomed their first baby together!

The pair announced the news on Instagram this morning, revealing Jenna gave birth to baby Callum Michael Rebel Kazee on March 6th.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️" Jenna wrote

“Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️ Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

Steve posted this sweet picture alongside the caption: “In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20”

Jenna is already mum to 6-year-old Everly who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.



Congratulations!!

