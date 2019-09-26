Jenna Dewan Announces She Is Pregnant To New Partner

The world was shocked to hear about the split of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan when it was announced in 2018.

The duo have since moved on to live happy, separate lives, still joint-raising their 6-year-old daughter, Everly.

Now, Jenna Dewan has just announced that she is expecting her first child to her new partner, Steve Kazee.

Jenna took to her social media this week to announce the news, sharing, “Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me.

“@stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together…! Thank you guys for all the love!!”

Congratulations, Jenna and Steve!

