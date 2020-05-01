Jeff Lowe Says That Joe Exotic Pretended To Be An Emergency Room Nurse To Escape The Feds

The Hit Network's Jimmy & Nath spoke to Tiger King's Jeff Lowe, who gave some insight into the doco & how Joe Exotic tried to escape the feds.

It's come to light that the cast of Tiger King were told opposing stories about what the documentary was actually about, making it the comedy gold it is today.

We saw Joe on the run in the doco, and turns out, he was applying to be an emergency room nurse with a fake resume!

Wait...WHAT! But also, why aren't we surprised right now?

Missed the chat? Here's what Jeff Lowe had to say about Joe's ER nurse application:

