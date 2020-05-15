Jay & Stani Explain Which Details From Their Builds They Wish Had More Air Time

This week, LEGO Masters: Deconstructed sat down with recently eliminated team Jay & Stani, who gave us all sorts of crazy details about their builds, as well as revealing some BTS show secrets!

During the interview, the pair explained all the details we missed from their builds, their regrets and what it's like to have to choose between your own style and what you think the judge wants to see!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.