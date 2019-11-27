Jasper Coffee Tastes Like Fruit And You Can Get It In Townsville This Weekend

Coffee lovers of Townsville, a new kind of coffee is being served up this Saturday and we’re sure it’ll be like no coffee you’ve ever tasted before!

Freelance Roasting on Gregory St in North Ward are roasting up a special kind of coffee bean called Jasper that has been put through a process called “carbonic maceration.”

What is carbonic maceration? It’s a fermentation process similar to what some winemakers do to their fruits before it becomes wine.

So what does this do to a coffee bean? Freelance Roasting’s head roaster Ryan Toleman says, “It makes the coffee taste like fruit! Think cherries, raspberries and grapes. It even smells like purple Hubba Bubba.”

Sounds interesting? Wanna give it a try? Freelance Roasting are serving the first brews on Saturday from 6:30am until it’s sold out. You better be quick though, there’s only 10kgs of the stuff and once it’s gone, it’s gone!

