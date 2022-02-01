Jason Momoa Signs On For 'Fast & Furious 10'

It was only a matter of time before we heard about the next installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, but this is kicking things off on a high note.

According to a post from the official Fast & Furious Twitter account, Jason Momoa is the first A-lister to be confirmed for the next film in the long-running franchise.

The news comes just weeks after Momoa split with his partner of 16 years, Lisa Bonet, and allegedly began living in a van outside a friend’s house.

We’re glad to hear he’s gone from the RV life to the supercar life, but dang, that’s got to sting.

While the tweet alludes to the ‘family’ (a moniker for the series’ protagonists), it’s suspected Momoa will be portraying the film's villain.

Fast 10 is set to be the first of a two-part conclusion to the franchise, which began in 2001 and has grossed over $6 billion USD across eleven films to-date.

