Jason Momoa Injured On The Set Of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa has revealed the extent of the injuries he’s received while on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and all we can say is… Ouch!

The 42-year-old actor told Ellen DeGeneres about the physical trauma he’s received while portraying the Atlantean, jokingly blaming it on the fact he’s ‘getting old’.

Catch the teaser for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom:

According to Momoa, his most recent stint as the Justice Leaguer left him needing eye surgery, suffering from a hernia, and nursing several broken ribs.

The star isn’t the only member of his family in the DC film universe, with his step-daughter, Zoe Kravitz, set to portray Catwoman in the hotly-anticipated The Batman.

Fingers crossed she isn’t subjected to the same physicality as her mum's superhero hubby.

Love hero flicks? Find out everything you need to know about Harry Styles joining Marvel's roster:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: