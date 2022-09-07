Jason Momoa Has Just Shaved Off His Long Luscious Locks For A Good Cause!

Jason Momoa has shaved off his long luscious locks! And I know, how dare he!

Buuut, it's all for a good cause - he did it for single use plastics.

Sharing a video of the process to Instagram, the Aquaman star wrote, "Here's to new beginnings let’s spread the aloha. Be better at protecting our land and oceans. We need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. Plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils all of it. Let’s aloha our ‘āina together aloha j. @mananalu.water"

While we're sad to see his beautiful hair go, we have to back him on this great cause!

Plus, he still looks amazing.

