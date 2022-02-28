Jason Momoa And Channing Tatum Road-Trip To Support Zoë Kravitz At 'The Batman' Premiere

Channing Tatum and Jason Momoa have taken a journey together to support Zoë Kravitz at the premiere of the hotly anticipated superhero flick, The Batman.

Tatum, Zoë’s beau, joined her stepdad of 16 years to fly from Los Angeles to New York for the release of Warner Bros.’ latest movie.

Posting a pic to commemorate their journey, Momoa said he was ‘beyond proud’ of Kravitz and that he and Tatum were ‘so excited’ to see their ‘Zozo’.

Our hearts are literally melting.

Zoë stars as Catwoman in the latest DC movie, sharing the screen with Robert Pattinson as the titular caped-crusader, Paul Dano as Riddler and Colin Farrell as Penguin (in the most transformative role we’ve seen to date).

While the film has some big boots to fill (we’re looking at you, Batman Returns), we’re excited to see what it has in store when it hits Australian cinemas on Thursday.

