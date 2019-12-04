Jason Derulo's Reaction After Instagram Deleted His Steamy Underwear Pic Is Everything

Yep, it is true the very minimalistic pic we all feasted our eyes upon has in fact been removed from the scene by Instagram for violating community guidelines and Jason Derulo is MAD.

Jason has taken to Instagram to exhibit his rage by reposted a copy of the community guidelines notification he received and his caption is EVERYTHING.

‘F*k u mean? I have underwear on…I can’t help my size..’ he wrote.

We are screaming, the tea has been spilt!

For reference, here is the pic.

To be fair, now that we take a closer look at the 'leaving-little-to-the-imagination' picture you can quite clearly see a nice lil outline of Mr Derulo's seizable junk – But I mean, we ain't mad.

In another bold statement, Jason also decided to follow up his original statement and add the hashtag #bringbackAnaconda, which we can definitely get around and we wonder would Nicki Minaj agree?

I mean, almost everyone on the planet already saw the steamy pic so...you do you Derulo!

