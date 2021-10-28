Jason Derulo Reveals Why His Name Became His Jingle

Even his baby knows the tune!

Pic: Jason Derulo's Facebook

We know you've sung Jason Derulo's name and you can't convince us otherwise.

After releasing our new favourite Summer single, Acapulco, the multi-platinum artist has come to reveal the story behind his (in)famous jingle, his newfound fame on TikTok and how he's finding his greatest adventure yet: fatherhood.

Catch the chat with one of the best in the biz:

