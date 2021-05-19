Jason Derulo Is Officially A Daddy & You Won't Believe What They Named Their Baby

This is one Daddy Day Care you won't want to miss!

Jason Derulo and his girlfriend, Jena Frumes, have officially welcomed their first child together with the most adorable posts on Instagram!

They had a beautiful baby boy aptly named Jason King Derulo, cause you know, why not have a mini-me named exactly after you?

"The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He's so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes," he posted on Instagram, along with a heartfelt video that captured the early moments with his son.

Jena also took to Instagram to share the baby news with more adorable pics and a sweet caption: "A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king. Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed."

She also revealed the baby boy was born over a week ago on the 8th of May 2021.

Congratulations to the happy couple and we simply cannot wait for more family pics to come!

