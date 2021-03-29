Jason Derulo Is Expecting His First Child With Influencer Girlfriend Jena Frumes!

Jason Derulo is going to be a dad! His partner, influencer Jena Frumes is pregnant with their first child.

The pair took to Instagram to share the news, with 31-year-old Jason captioning a sweet video of the announcement with, "Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life"

27-year-old Jena made her announcement short and sweet for her followers, captioning a photo of herself and Jason cradling her pregnant belly with "Mom & Dad."

Fans were quick to congratulate the pair and they had to talk about that gene pool!

"The GENES this kid is inheriting are just unheard of"

"That is going to be one gorgeous baby...congrats!"

Their baby is going to be the most gorgeous baby I’ve ever seen"

Congratulations, Jason & Jena! That baby is going to be BEAUTIFUL!

There's A Book As Told By Christian Grey On Its Way!

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!