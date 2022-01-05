Jason Derulo Gets Into A Fight With Two Guys Who Called Him Usher!
He wasn't having it
*TRIGGER WARNING: PHYSICAL VIOLENCE*
Jason Derulo WON'T be called Usher! The singer got into a fight with two guys in Las Vegas after they purposefully called him Usher.
Police were called to the ARIA Resort & Casino after Derulo allegedly punched on with two men.
Eyewitnesses said the scuffle happened after two men passed Derulo in the elevator yelling, "Hey, Usher! F*** you, b****!"
TMZ have posted the video to their YouTube:
Jason was removed from the property after being given a trespassing notice.
The two guys involved have not pressed charges.
Harry Styles Is Joining Marvel As Thanos' Sexy Brother!
Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:
Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!