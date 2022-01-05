Jason Derulo Gets Into A Fight With Two Guys Who Called Him Usher!

*TRIGGER WARNING: PHYSICAL VIOLENCE*

Jason Derulo WON'T be called Usher! The singer got into a fight with two guys in Las Vegas after they purposefully called him Usher.

Police were called to the ARIA Resort & Casino after Derulo allegedly punched on with two men.

Eyewitnesses said the scuffle happened after two men passed Derulo in the elevator yelling, "Hey, Usher! F*** you, b****!"

TMZ have posted the video to their YouTube:

Jason was removed from the property after being given a trespassing notice.

The two guys involved have not pressed charges.

