Jason Derulo Admits He Used To Drink Salmon Smoothies For Breakfast

He may have a body rippling with muscles and a voice like butter (fat-free of course) but is Jason Derulo's fitness journey a little 'fishy'?

Jason has admitted he was drinking smoothies made of salmon or tuna to Access Daily but has also revealed he had to give them up after finding BONES in his drink!

He revealed "Salmon wasn't good because within those cans they have little bones in it, tuna worked a little better. It was basically blending the tuna and then putting in a little hot sauce, a little pepper and then drinking that thing down,"

"I was shredded out of my mind... If I could do that again, I would, but I just can't," he went on.

Ugh, too far Jase, too far.

