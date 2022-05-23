Jared Padalecki Joins 'Supernatural' Co-Stars For First Appearance After Horrific Crash

Jared Padalecki has made his first public appearance since a horrific car accident landed him in hospital last month!

The 39-year-old actor joined his Supernatural co-stars at The CW’s Upfronts, delighting the audience with his (somewhat unexpected) appearance.

While Jared's decision to hit the stage with Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins left fans optimistic about his involvement in the Supernatural prequel series, Padalecki had attended the event to plug his own project, Walker: Independence.

Prior to the Upfronts, rumours of Padalecki and Ackles having a tiff began to circulate once it was revealed Jared was seemingly unaware of the upcoming Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, which follows the parents of their characters, Sam and Dean.

Tweeting at Ackles, Jared frankly said “Dude. Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter.”

“I’m excited to watch, but bummed Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever.”

Padalecki has since gone on to clarify that he and Ackles still share some brotherly love, telling The New York Times he ‘love[s] Jensen deeply.’

